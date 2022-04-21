Huddersfield Town fan guide: What dates are the EFL Championship play-off semi-finals and final? What time will the kick-offs be?

Huddersfield Town find themselves in the thick of a play-off battle in the Championship.

Carlos Corberan’s side have performed well above preseason expectations to all but secure a top six finish this season.

The Terriers are 3rd with only three games remaining and stand a great chance of making the end of season promotion shootout.

Huddersfield only need three more points from their final few games to confirm their spot in the top six.

Games against Barnsley, Coventry City and Bristol City offer the side a great chance at earning those precious final few points.

Furthermore, Huddersfield will need Nottingham Forest to drop points from their final five games in order to secure a 3rd place finish.

Otherwise, Corberan’s side look most likely to finish 4th in the Championship table come the end of the regular season.

What dates are the EFL Championship play-off semi-finals and final?

If Huddersfield do in fact finish 4th in the table then that means they will face two games, away first and then at home, to the team who finished 5th in the table.

Those games will take place on May 14 and May 17, a Saturday and a Tuesday.

Quiz: What club do these 25 players from the Huddersfield Town 2016/17 squad play for now?

1 of 25 Danny Ward Crystal Palace Liverpool Leicester Norwich

The final will then be played in Wembley Stadium in London, as is tradition.

That fixture will commence on May 29 between the winner of 4th against 5th and the winner of 3rd against 6th.

What time will kick-offs be?

The semi-final first leg will kick-off at 3pm, with the second leg starting at 7.45pm.

The final kicks-off at 4.30pm.