Huddersfield Town have the option to recall striker Jordan Rhodes from his loan spell at Blackpool in January, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Rhodes re-joined the Terriers for a second spell in 2021 following his departure from Sheffield Wednesday, but he fell out of favour under former Town boss Neil Warnock.

The 33-year-old featured just once for Huddersfield this season in the Carabao Cup before making the temporary move to Bloomfield Road in August.

However, Warnock has now left the John Smith's Stadum and Rhodes could be brought back to the club by new manager Darren Moore, with Nixon claiming that there is "break period in the loan on January 2" that would allow Moore to recall the striker.

Moore has worked with Rhodes previously at Sheffield Wednesday, with Rhodes featuring regularly for the Owls towards the end of the 2020-21 season following Moore's arrival at Hillsborough.

How has Jordan Rhodes performed for Blackpool so far?

Rhodes has enjoyed an excellent start to life with the Seasiders, scoring five goals in his first five appearances for the club.

After netting a hat-trick for the Tangerines against Reading last weekend, Rhodes continued his fine form when he scored the winner from the penalty spot in the 1-0 win over Barnsley at Oakwell on Saturday, which moved Neil Critchley's side up to 11th in the League One table, two points from the play-off places.

Rhodes' performances have not gone unnoticed by his manager, with Critchley expressing his delight to have the striker at the club after his treble against the Royals.

"He’s a top performer, isn’t he?" Critchley told the Blackpool Gazette.

"He’s been a Championship player for most of his career.

"He’s never been blessed with pace, so he has to think of different ways to be successful.

"He’s so intelligent, he picks up great positions, and his finishing is outstanding.

"You can’t coach that, it’s just something he’s been given.

"He’s so clever at working out where to be and where to go.

"He scored a goal in training on Friday where someone shot, and it was around his hip, so he just glanced it in on purpose.

"He just knows where the goal is all of the time.

"His pitch presence and self-awareness is incredible.

"His goal record is frightening.

"He tucked in his penalty, but his other two goals were brilliant finishes.

"His hat-trick goal looks like he didn’t quite catch it the way he wanted to, but I’ve seen that so many times already in training.

"He catches the goalkeeper out and it trickles in the bottom corner.

"It was a fantastic hat-trick, I’m made up for him.

"To work with someone like Jordan is an education for me as a coach.

"I can stand back and watch him in training sometimes.

"What he does is unique. He does different things.

"His finishing is of a high, high level, and he’s so intelligent around the box.

"To cap it all off, he’s one of the most humble men you’ll meet in your life- he’s incredible.

"I’m delighted he’s here, and he’s enjoying being here.

"I know the lads really look up to him and rightfully so."

Should Huddersfield Town recall Jordan Rhodes in January?

It would be a no-brainer for Huddersfield to bring Rhodes back to the club in January if he maintains his current level of form for Blackpool.

There may be some question marks over whether Rhodes can still perform in the Championship, but his goal record in the second tier is outstanding, and he is proving at Bloomfield Road that he has not lost his goalscoring ability.

It has been a tough few years for the striker, but he seems to be regaining his confidence with the Seasiders and an in-form Rhodes would be a huge asset for any club.

Moore is known to be an admirer of Rhodes and it would be no surprise to see the new Terriers manager recall him in January, but Critchley will be desperate to keep him in Lancashire.