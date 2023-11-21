Highlights Huddersfield Town manager Darren Moore is facing a tough start, with just one win in his first nine games in charge.

The club is currently in a precarious position in the Championship table, just four points clear of relegation.

Midfielder Jack Rudoni has been a standout player for the team, attracting praise from former boss Neil Warnock, but his future at the club is uncertain due to the possibility of interest from bigger clubs and Huddersfield's current struggles.

It has been a tough start to life as Huddersfield Town manager for Darren Moore.

Moore replaced Neil Warnock at the John Smith Stadium in September, with the club surprisingly opting to part company with the 74-year-old in order to make a longer-term appointment.

The Terriers were beaten 1-0 by Hull City at the MKM Stadium before the international break, with Liam Delap's stoppage-time winner sealing all three points for the Tigers, and Moore has won just one of his first nine games in charge.

Town currently sit 21st in the table, just four points clear of the relegation zone.

Moore's immediate focus will be guiding his side away from the bottom three, but it could be a busy January transfer window at the club.

After bringing in just four players during the summer, Moore will certainly be keen to strengthen his squad, but with the Terriers in a precarious position in the table, they could be vulnerable to losing some of their key men.

One player that Moore will be desperate to keep hold of is midfielder Jack Rudoni, but while he seems unlikely to leave in January, it could be tough for Town to retain him for any significant period of time.

How has Jack Rudoni performed for Huddersfield Town?

Rudoni joined the Terriers from AFC Wimbledon last summer after the Dons' relegation to League Two.

The 22-year-old seamlessly made the step up to the Championship, scoring two goals and providing five assists in 48 appearances in all competitions last season to help Town to survival.

Rudoni's impressive form has continued into this campaign, and he has already beaten his goal tally from last term, netting three goals and providing one assist in 13 appearances so far.

The midfielder has missed the previous three games with a foot injury that is expected to keep him out for "weeks", and his absence has undoubtedly been a huge blow for the Terriers.

Can Huddersfield Town hold on to Jack Rudoni?

Rudoni has certainly made a big impression in West Yorkshire, with former Huddersfield boss Warnock describing him as "one of the best young players I’ve ever had", and that is quite the compliment considering his vast managerial experience.

Moore is also a fan of Rudoni, and he believes that the midfielder could become a Terriers legend one day.

"He looks like he could be a legend for Huddersfield Town going forward in terms of where he is at and what he is doing," Moore told The Yorkshire Post.

"You see his attributes as a midfield player. He runs and dribbles with the ball well and passes it well and his game intelligence and understanding is really good.

"He has also definitely got a goal in him and in both aspects of the game, he is not afraid to offer the team in terms of offensive options alongside the ‘nitty-gritty’ side of the game and his defensive work.

"Jack is a player I have known from coming up against him and seeing his game develop. He made the switch in terms of coming to Huddersfield, which was the right move for him and you can see now that he has gradually stepped up to the level.

"He was exceptional on Saturday. Long may it continue and we continue to work and develop him and improve his game further."

However, there are huge question marks over whether Rudoni will stay at the John Smith's Stadium long enough to achieve that kind of status.

After avoiding relegation last season under Warnock, it looks set to be another battle for survival in the year ahead for the Terriers, and should their struggles continue, Rudoni may be keen to move on to a club with a greater chance of success.

Moore has deployed a defensive style of play during his time in charge so far, and while that has been largely due to the absence of key attacking players such as Rudoni, Josh Koroma and Danny Ward, it is not a brand of football that will get the best out of Rudoni.

Rudoni has proven himself to be a more than capable performer at Championship level, and he would likely thrive in a promotion-chasing team, so it would be no surprise to see the Terriers' resolve tested at some point in the not-too-distant future.

The midfielder is under contract with Town until the summer of 2026, but he will have ambitions of playing at a higher level, and he could push for a move if bigger clubs were to show an interest.

Rudoni will be crucial to the Terriers' survival hopes this season, but it seems more likely that his legacy will be securing the club a significant transfer fee, rather than remaining at the John Smith's Stadium for years to come.