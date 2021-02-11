Huddersfield Town face stumbling block in transfer pursuit of 30-year-old

Huddersfield Town’s potential approach for former Everton striker Oumar Niasse could face a roadblock over work permit issues, according to YorkshireLive.

The Senegal international has been linked with the Terriers as Carlos Corberan looks to strengthen his striking options, with that position being severely depleted this season.

Fraizer Campbell is the only available senior centre-forward right now and Huddersfield are desperate for fire-power, and Niasse fits the bill in terms of a physical presence but also someone who has pace.

The move though may be scuppered by new work permit regulations brought in at the start of the year.

Foreign players now need 15 points to gain a work permit, and this criteria is based on a number of things, including international appearances – which mean even more if a player’s country is in FIFA’s top 50.

Playing minutes for their club in both domestic and continental competitions is a factor, and also the quality of a league that a player is coming from, with those leagues split into different bands which are worth different points.

YorkshireLive have worked out that Niasse would not meet the 15-point threshold for gaining an automatic work permit – that is because he hasn’t made an international appearance for Senegal since 2018 and Everton did not play in any continental competition last season.

For players who get between 10 and 14 points though, their decision goes to an exemptions panel, which may be the deciding factor in Niasse’s move to West Yorkshire.

But it doesn’t look like it will be straightforward or that it will go through anytime in the immediate future unless a deal is already in the works.

The Verdict

There’s no doubting that Niasse would be a welcome addition to the ranks at the John Smith’s Stadium, but it does look like a complicated deal to get over the line despite him being a free agent.

Despite not being really good enough for Everton in the end, he actually did score eight times in 22 appearances for the Toffees in the 2017-18 campaign, and his half-season loan spell at Hull the season before showed that he did have goalscoring abilities at the top level.

If a deal for Niasse is in the works, then the Terriers will be banking on the FA being nice to them and for them to give Niasse himself leeway for being in the country for five years.