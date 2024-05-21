Highlights Stoke City and Huddersfield Town eyeing Jay Rodriguez for summer signing as free agent from Burnley.

Stoke City and Huddersfield Town are both interested in signing Jay Rodriguez this summer, with the forward set to be a free agent when his Burnley contract expires.

The 34-year-old returned to Burnley for his second spell in 2019, and it has been a mixed five years for him in that period, as the side were relegated in 2022, but he stuck around and scored ten goals as Vincent Kompany’s team won the Championship.

Given his age, Rodriguez was only ever going to have a bit-part in the Premier League this season, and that proved to be the case, with many of his 20 appearances coming from the bench.

With his contract expiring, there have been doubts about his future, and a summer exit for the ex-West Brom man always seemed on the cards.

Stoke City and Huddersfield Town looking to sign Jay Rodriguez

But, it doesn’t seem as though Rodriguez will be short of options as a free agent, as journalist Alan Nixon revealed that the Potters and Huddersfield, the latter managed by Rodriguez’s former Burnley teammate Michael Duff, are keen on the player.

Jay Rodriguez's Career Stats By Club (Source: Transfermarkt) Club Appearances Goals Burnley 288 74 Southampton 126 35 West Brom 90 33 Stirling Albion (loan) 11 3 Barnsley (loan) 6 1

After a difficult first few months in charge, Steven Schumacher will be looking to make major changes to the team at Stoke, and it has already been claimed that he is targeting proven winners and experience at this level, amid links to Leicester’s Conor Coady.

So, the appeal of Rodriguez isn’t just what he offers on the pitch, as he will bring a strong mentality and know-how to the group, which Schumacher clearly feels has been lacking.

Meanwhile, it may seem difficult for Huddersfield to compete with Stoke now they’re in League One, but Rodriguez’s connection with Duff can’t be discounted.

The two know each other well from their time at Turf Moor, and the new Terriers chief would no doubt be reiterating that the attacker would get more minutes in the third tier.

Jay Rodriguez set to make big decision

Ultimately, as a free agent, Rodriguez is in the position where he can decide his own future, and it’s no surprise to see that interest is building in him.

As outlined above, it’s not just about what he offers on the pitch, as his experience can be invaluable in a dressing room, and he could play a big role in helping younger players come through.

At this stage of his career, the former Southampton man needs to weigh up what his priorities are, and there’s sure to be several offers on the table.

Despite his age, Rodriguez will back himself to deliver on the pitch this season. He will also have seen the impact former teammate Ashley Barnes had on Norwich this season to see that you can have a big role to play without being the most prolific.

So, it will be interesting to see where Rodriguez ends up. It would seem to be sensible business for Stoke if they could get him in, and it would be a real coup for Duff if he convinces the player to drop to League One.