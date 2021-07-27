Huddersfield Town eye transfer move for Norwich City player

Huddersfield Town are said to be in talks with Norwich City over the loan signing of forward Danel Sinani, as per a recent report by Football Insider.

The 24-year-old has only recently returned to Carrow Road after spending last season on loan with Belgian outfit Waasland-Beveren and appears set to depart on a temporary basis once more.

Sinani is yet to have made his Norwich debut since joining the Canaries from Luxemburg club F91 Dudelange in July 2020.

A versatile forward player, Sinani can also play on either wing and racked up a respectable four goals and one assist in 21 games across all competitions whilst back in his homeland last term.

The international winger currently has two years remaining on his contract with the Premier League side and will be seeking to show Daniel Farke what he can do on English soil if his loan move to join the Terriers is sanctioned over the next few weeks.

The Verdict

This would be a clever signing for Huddersfield to make as they would be bringing in a player that has plenty of experience at not only club but also international level.

Sinani is yet to have been given a chance to impress by the Canaries, so he would surely relish the chance to try and prove himself in the Sky Bet Championship this term.

The fact that he can also play wide on the left and right as well as up front is sure to be something that attracted Carlos Corberan and co to the player in the first team, with this versatility allowing the 24-year-old to be utilised in various ways moving forwards.

Overall the move would be pretty low risk and it appears that the player himself has little chance of breaking into the Norwich first team anytime soon, so there is potential for this deal to maybe become permanent if he impresses during the initial loan.