Huddersfield Town eye transfer agreement with ex-Sheffield Wednesday player

Huddersfield Town have opened talks to sign defender Tom Lees on a free transfer, according to Football Insider.

Lees is on the lookout for a new club ahead of the new season after leaving Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season.

The 30-year-old made 274 appearances for Wednesday during a seven-year stay at Hillsborough, and featured 38 times in the Championship last season as the Owls were relegated.

The centre-half is now said to be in talks with Huddersfield, as he looks to finalise a deal before the Championship campaign gets underway.

As per Football Insider, Huddersfield have opened talks over a potential free transfer deal, as Carlos Corberan looks to further strengthen his squad.

Corberan has already bolstered his defensive ranks this summer, bringing in Matty Pearson and Levi Colwill to provide depth at centre-half.

Ollie Turton, Josh Ruffels and Lee Nicholls have also arrived at the John Smith’s Stadium, as the Terriers look to shore things up defensively.

The Verdict

I think Lees could be a shrewd signing for Huddersfield.

They had Richard Keogh on the books last season, and having an experienced head to play in the centre of defence with two dynamic, ball-playing defenders either side works really well.

Lees is 30, he has plenty to offer and brings plenty of experience to the table, and on a free transfer, it’s a good move for the club and a good move for him to stay in Yorkshire.