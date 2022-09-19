Huddersfield Town eye 39-year-old Premier League coach for manager’s role

Bournemouth interim manager Gary O’Neil has emerged as a candidate for the vacant position at Huddersfield Town.

According to the Mail Online, the 39-year old is being considered by the Championship club following the dismissal of Danny Schofield last week.

The Terriers are currently 23rd in the league table following a disastrous start to the new season.

Schofield oversaw only one win in eight games, drawing one and losing the other six fixtures.

Narcis Pelach took charge of the team over the weekend, leading the side to a 1-0 win over Cardiff City.

Jordan Rhodes’ eighth minute strike separated the two clubs to seal all three points for the hosts.

O’Neil took over the Cherries under similar circumstances to Pelach, having replaced Scott Parker following his sacking earlier this month.

Parker was let go following a 9-0 loss at Anfield, with negative post-match comments not helping his precarious situation at the Vitality.

It remains unclear whether the Premier League side would appoint O’Neil on a permanent basis, but he has earned admirers at the John Smith Stadium and is seen as one of a number of candidates under consideration at the time being.

The Verdict

O’Neil has brought a belief back to this Bournemouth side after the extreme low of Anfield.

Losing 9-0 like that can see a squad lose all confidence, especially as a newly promoted team into the top flight.

Parker’s management of the aftermath deservedly saw him dismissed, and O’Neil has led Bournemouth to four points from two games to move to 12th in the table.

That he is an interim at the Cherries may make appointing him now difficult, but he could prove to be quite a shrewd replacement for Schofield given his performances so far for the Premier League club.