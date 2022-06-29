Huddersfield Town enter transfer talks for Championship winger

Last season’s Championship play-off finalists Huddersfield Town are eyeing up a deal for free agent winger Josh Murphy, according to Football Insider.

The Terriers want to bolster their squad ahead of the upcoming 2022-23 season, and have eyed up Murphy as a potential option out wide.

And the West Yorkshire outfit have even started negotiations for the 27-year-old, who will see his Cardiff City contract expire at the end of June.

Quiz: The celebrities that support Huddersfield Town – But how well do you know them?

1 of 20 Patrick Stewart was born in what year? 1930 1935 1940 1945

Murphy joined the Bluebirds in the summer of 2018, with the fee reportedly paid to Norwich City around the £11 million mark.

The winger failed to really make a consistent impact in the Welsh capital though, scoring just 10 goals in 88 league appearances across three full seasons before he was frozen out by Mick McCarthy last summer.

Murphy spent the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Preston North End, but he failed to start a game for the Lilywhites in his 12 appearances, whilst also spending four months on the sidelines through injuries.

His last appearance for PNE came in mid-April, and despite his deal lasting until the end of the season, he was not considered for selection for the final four matches as manager Ryan Lowe axed him from the squad due to reported punctuality issues.

The Verdict

There is quite clearly a player there in the form of Murphy, but he did not exactly help himself at North End last season if reports are to be believed.

He never quite fit into the system anyway at Deepdale under Frankie McAvoy or Ryan Lowe, but what he needs is a fresh start somewhere where wingers will be utilised.

Carlos Corberan’s favoured system is a 3-4-3, and Murphy on top form could definitely provide competition to the likes of Sorba Thomas and Josh Koroma next season.

It’s just a case of if Murphy’s head is in the right place though – if it is then he could be a bargain addition to Huddersfield’s squad next season.