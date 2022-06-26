Huddersfield Town enter race for free agent midfielder

Huddersfield Town are interested in signing midfielder Joe Allen, journalist Alan Nixon has reported via Patreon.

Allen is currently a free agent, having left Stoke earlier this week, following a six-year spell with the Potters.

During that time, the Welsh international made 221 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 20 goals.

Now it seems as though it seems interest in keeping the 32-year-old in the Championship is already starting to emerge.

According to this latest update, Huddersfield are interested in signing Allen, as they look to bolster their squad after missing out on promotion via the Championship play-offs last season.

However, it is thought that Allen was still on Premier League level wages during his time at Stoke, something it is suggested could make it difficult for Huddersfield to agree a deal with the midfielder.

The Terriers have so far made just one first-team signing this summer, with centre back Will Boyle joining on a free transfer from Cheltenham Town.

The Verdict

This certainly looks as though it could be a useful signing for Huddersfield.

Allen has plenty of Premier League and Championship experience in his career so far, and is still capable of making an impact at this level.

As a result, the midfielder could be a useful addition to the Terriers side, both in terms of the ability he brings himself, and the guidance he could offer to younger members of the squad.

With that in mind, this does look like it could be a rather eye-catching signing for Huddersfield if they manage to complete it, which could be important given the speculation over Lewis O’Brien’s future, meaning this looks like it could be worth pursuing for those in charge at the John Smith’s Stadium.