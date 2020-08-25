Huddersfield Town edge closer to completing transfer deal

Huddersfield Town are closing in on the loan signing of Benfica midfielder Chris Willock, according to Portuguese media outlet O Jogo.

Willock spent part of last season on loan at the John Smith’s Stadium, and a return to West Yorkshire now looks to be on the cards for the 22-year-old.

Willock joined West Bromwich Albion on loan last summer, but after failing to make a single appearance for the Baggies, he was recalled in the January transfer window.

The former Arsenal youngster was immediately sent out on loan to Huddersfield Town, playing a key role in the Terriers’ bid for Championship survival.

Willock made eight league starts under Danny Cowley, scoring two goals for Town, and now, the club look set to re-sign him on loan.

O Jogo claim that Huddersfield are in talks with Benfica over a second loan move to the John Smith’s Stadium, with the player believed to be on his way back to England to complete a move.

There could also be an option to buy Willock upon the end of his loan spell, too, which will largely depend on how Willock performs under Carlos Corberan next season.

The Verdict

I think this is a positive move by Huddersfield.

Willock is a talent and he made a positive impression on loan last term, after a poor loan spell at West Brom.

He needed regular game time and an arm around the shoulder, and Danny Cowley gave him that. It’ll be interesting to see how he gets on under a young coach like Corberan.