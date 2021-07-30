Huddersfield Town duo’s future in doubt as Carlos Corberan takes bullish stance amid transfer speculation

Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan has insisted that Isaac Mbenza and Juninho Bacuna will not be considered for selection whilst doubt surrounds their future at the club.

Both Mbenza and Bacuna saw Huddersfield trigger 12-month extensions on their contracts earlier in the summer, but they are drawing interest from elsewhere heading into the final month of the transfer window and it isn’t clear whether or not they will be sticking around.

It’s a similar situation to the one that Corberan inherited last season with Karlan Grant. He did not feature for Town over pre-season as speculation bubbled away before he made the move to West Brom late in the transfer window.

As he previewed this weekend’s meeting with Sheffield Wednesday in the League Cup, Corberan confirmed that he will take a similar stand with both Mbenza and Bacuna by not considering them for selection.

He revealed: “I am going to manage their situation in the same way that I managed the situation with Karlan Grant a year ago. Both players have interest from different clubs and it’s a situation that I’m going to leave between the players and the club.

“From my point of view as a head coach, I want to be working with the players that I know will be here 100% for the next year.

“With Mbenza and Bacuna, it is one situation that needs to be resolved between the players and the club, to make the necessary agreements.

“I will be working with and developing the players I know will be with us in the next year.”

Mbenza, 25, featured on 36 occasions in the Championship last season under Corberan, scoring five goals and registering a further seven assists. At the time the side were playing 4-3-3, he was extremely influential on the right, but a switch to a wing-back system lessened his impact.

Bacuna, though, remained important throughout the campaign. The 23-year-old made 43 appearances in total in the Championship, 37 of which were in the starting line-up. He returned five goals and four assists as Huddersfield finished 20th.

Huddersfield’s campaign begins with a League Cup clash with Sheffield Wednesday this weekend, before they face Derby County on the opening day of the Championship season.