Huddersfield Town duo sent classy message from Jonathan Hogg as they depart for Nottingham Forest

Huddersfield Town captain Jonathan Hogg has sent a classy message to former teammates Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo after the pair departed the club.

Nottingham Forest officially announced the duo’s arrival yesterday ahead of their Premier League return.

As per The Athletic, the joint transfer will cost the Reds £10 million pounds.

Speaking on social media this afternoon following the duo’s departure yesterday, Hogg had a classy message for his former teammates.

“Will miss these 2 great men @harry_toff @lewisobrien98,” Hogg wrote on Instagram.

“All the very best with your new adventure 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻.”

Both players join Nottingham Forest having enjoyed successful campaigns individually at Huddersfield last term.

O’Brien, for example, made 50 appearances in all competitions for the Terriers last term, playing a crucial role in the midfield.

Meanwhile, Toffolo’s contributions from left-wing-back were also crucial in Huddersfield’s success.

In particular, his direct impact with goals and assists – netting six times and laying on eight assists for his teammates last term.

The Verdict.

This is a very classy message sent by Jonathan Hogg.

You would expect no less from the Terriers’ skipper, though, with the experienced professional showing tremendous leadership qualities in recent times.

It is certainly an interesting move for both O’Brien and Toffolo this summer.

O’Brien has been excellent at Championship level in recent seasons and in all honesty, has probably earned the right to test himself at the highest level of English football.

Meanwhile, after Jack Colback filled in there last term, Harry Toffolo should slot right in at left-wing-back for Nottingham Forest in the top-flight next term.

Both players will hope they can help the Reds retain their Premier League status when the new campaign gets underway.