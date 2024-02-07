Highlights Huddersfield Town are searching for their third manager of the season following Darren Moore's departure.

Moore replaced Neil Warnock in September, but only lasted a few months in charge of the Terriers before being dismissed at the end of January.

According to Alan Nixon, the Yorkshire outfit is weighing up a move to bring Michael Duff in as the latest managerial appointment.

However, it has also been reported that John Eustace is under consideration as a potential replacement for Moore.

The Terriers have won one and drawn one in their two games since the previous manager’s departure.

Huddersfield fan pundit gives manager search verdict

FLW’s Huddersfield fan pundit believes that Duff or Eustace could both prove solid, if unexciting appointments to the club.

He has claimed that he is still holding out hope for another name to step forward as the leading candidate, as he’s unsure Eustace or Duff can match the new owner’s Premier League ambition.

“Michael Duff first, I think we were rumoured to be interested in him in the summer after he did a cracking job at Barnsley,” Rayner told Football League World.

“Obviously it didn’t work at Swansea, a lot of Town fans feel his football will be too negative.

“I don’t feel like I know enough about his style of play to pass judgement on that, but his achievements seem to stack up.

“Everyone has a blip, we’re not in a position where we’re going to be hiring anyone with a flawless record, so you have to write at least one off.

“He’s not a serial failure.

“So, I’d be willing to give him a shout.

“John Eustace was doing a cracking job at Birmingham before they ridiculously replaced him with Wayne Rooney.

“I believe they were in the play-off places when he left, and close to the relegation places when Rooney left.

“Again, another potentially exciting one.

“Neither necessarily have enough experience at this level, but they’d both be interesting appointments.

“My hope still would be for someone that hasn’t been linked yet in a big way.

“Maybe someone like a foreign would be great, neither Eustace nor Duff smack of ambition and the chairman has talked about wanting to get into the Premier League.

“Obviously we have to survive first, but neither of them strike me as they’re going to keep us up or get us to another level.”

Huddersfield Town league position

Huddersfield are currently 21st in the Championship table, just three points clear of the relegation zone.

A big 4-0 win over rivals Sheffield Wednesday last weekend opened the gap between the two teams to eight, hurting the Owls’ chances of overcoming their current bottom three place.

Next up for the Terriers is an away trip to second place Southampton on 10 February.

Tricky run of fixtures coming up for Huddersfield

Whoever is appointed at the John Smith Stadium will have a difficult task on their hands immediately.

The Yorkshire club faces Southampton, Sunderland, Hull City, Watford and Leeds United in their next five games, with all of those teams chasing promotion to the top flight.

Whether it is Eustace, Duff or another manager in charge, that will be a very tricky start to life at the club.

Duff’s time in the Championship proved less successful than Eustace’s, but they both lack experience at this level, so the lack of excitement for both makes some sense.