Huddersfield Town are moving into an exciting new era under Kevin M. Nagle.

Nagle's full takeover of the Terriers was confirmed last week, with the 68-year-old taking control of the West Yorkshire club from outgoing custodian, Dean Hoyle.

Who is Kevin M. Nagle?

Nagle is an American businessman, investor and philanthropist, who built his empire as a health care entrepreneur. Alongside EnvisionRx, his other ventures and investments include The Nagle Company, Moneta Ventures and Jaguar Ventures.

He has since moved into the sporting world with Sacramento, as chairman and CEO at Sacramento Republic FC and an investor in Sacramento Kings (NBA). The former are chasing MLS football in America.

Now, Nagle is moving into the EFL having acquired full control of Huddersfield Town heading into 2023/24.

Huddersfield Town reveal docuseries

Fresh off the back of the governing bodies giving his takeover at Huddersfield the green-light, the club have revealed a new docuseries "Up The Town" as they tell the story of the American's dramatic takeover at the John Smith's Stadium.

The story starts on March 28th with Nagle at Sacramento with Michael Thomas and Dave Weiglein as they enter a race against time to break the story of his interest in purchasing Huddersfield with an official statement.

The first episode, which has dropped on YouTube, takes the tale back in time, as we see Nagle stating an interest in investing in an English football team before learning of Huddersfield's situation under Hoyle, after he regained control of the club from Phil Hodgkinson, from Dave Baldwin.

Cameras capture Nagle doing some research on Huddersfield and also share an insight into his home life and attitude to business, really setting the tone for what's to come in later episodes.

It's safe to say that fans are impressed, too.

​​​​​​​Others can't wait to see more…

What next for Huddersfield?

Things have been really taking shape for Huddersfield off-field.

Nagle's takeover has gone through, shortly after it was confirmed that Neil Warnock and Ronnie Jepson would be staying on at the John Smith's Stadium for the 2023/24 campaign, having expertly guided the club to safety from February last season.

Focus now will be on building towards the season's start on August 5th when the Terriers head to Home Park to face Plymouth Argyle.