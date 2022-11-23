Huddersfield Town drop Etienne Camara contract update

Huddersfield Town have confirmed that Etienne Camara’s contract has been extended into the 2023/24 campaign.

Camara is enjoying something of a breakout season in a Huddersfield shirt this season, with Mark Fotheringham putting plenty of faith in the young midfielder.

The 19-year-old was set to see his contract at the John Smith’s Stadium expire in the summer, but that’s now been extended by a further 12-months.

Town’s official website confirmed the news and revealed it’s an appearance-based trigger that’s led to Camara’s extension to the end of 2023/24.

Camara, who joined Huddersfield in 2020, made his debut for the club in the FA Cup in January 2021.

However, it’s been the turbulent start of 22/23 that’s seen Camara establish himself in the first-team at Huddersfield under Fotheringham.

Camara has made 13 appearances in the Championship this season, as well as one in the EFL Cup. 10 of those outings have come in the starting line-up, with Fotheringham’s faith in him evident since his appointment, starting eight of the 11 fixtures he’s taken charge of. Two of those missed games came prior to the World Cup break and were down to a hip injury.

Huddersfield sit bottom of the Championship table at this point of the World Cup break and are next in action on December 10th when they face Sheffield United.

The Verdict

It’s obviously really important for Huddersfield to get Camara tied down initially, but there’s work to do still.

Camara should be starting games week in, week out, even when Huddersfield are at full strength with Jonathan Hogg fit. The teenager looks like he’s been playing football at Championship level for a long time and Fotheringham needs to hold his nerve, retaining faith with the youngster.

The work to do comes with sorting out Camara’s future long-term, with 12 months hardly long enough to fend off the interest that will eventually come.

Thoughts? Let us know!