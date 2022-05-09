Huddersfield Town double injury update shared ahead of play-off clash

Carlos Corberan has confirmed that Duane Holmes and Lewis O’Brien should be available for the play-off semi-final against Luton Town later this week.

The latter has been a hugely influential figure for the Terriers in their push for promotion this season, but he missed the final day victory over Bristol City that helped secure a third place finish.

Meanwhile, Holmes required attention after an awkward fall in the game, but Corberan told Yorkshire Live that the pair are available for selection on Friday night.

“He (Holmes) was feeling like he over-stretched during one of the actions but he did well to manage every minute of the game. He’s been fine and it’s positive not to lose any players to injury.

“He (O’Brien) had a pain that he was managing really well and now for me he has received treatment that didn’t allow him to perform or to be ready to compete that game, and I expect that during the week hopefully he will come back to training with the group, because we know how important he is.”

Which club did Huddersfield Town sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 Iwan Roberts Wolves Crystal Palace Watford Norwich City

The verdict

This is very good news for Huddersfield as you want a fully fit squad going into what are the two, and potentially three, biggest games of the season.

It’s no surprise that they managed O’Brien’s minutes carefully considering a play-off place was secured and he should now be ready to go for the semi-final, which is massive.

Overall, Corberan will be pleased with how his squad looks going into the game and it’s now down to the group to deliver when they take on Luton.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.