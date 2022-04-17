Huddersfield Town defender makes revelation about life under Carlos Corberan

Huddersfield Town defender Tom Lees is relishing the opportunity he is being given to showcase his ability on the ball under Carlos Corberan.

Lees arrived at the John Smith’s Stadium as a free agent last summer having previously spent seven years at Sheffield Wednesday.

This season, the 31-year-old has appeared 36 times for the Terriers in the Championship, and says he feels he’s been given the system to show what he can do.

“I’ve just really enjoyed it.” Lees said, reflecting on his time at Huddersfield so far, via YorkshireLive.

“I’ve been given the system to go and show what I can do and a coach who believes in what I can do and that’s been fantastic.”

“I’ve just tried to repay the input that he puts in really because he’s been brilliant for me and got me going again since I’ve joined.”

Lees has had a fine career in the EFL so far, coming through the Leeds United academy before going on to make 135 appearances for the club.

His time at Elland Road included loan spells with Accrington Stanley and Bury before joining Sheffield Wednesday permanently in 2014.

Reflecting once more on the system Carlos Corberan deploys at Huddersfield, Lees said he is grateful for the coaching and input he has received since arriving at the John Smith’s Stadium.

“Growing up through the academy system things are always taught and drilled into you, but then it depends what team you play for and what the manager wants if you play with the ball as a defender.” Lees continued.

“Here it’s really well set up that you can show what you can do on the ball and everyone knows their role and their job from game to game, it’s clear to me the options that I have on the ball when I get it, that makes it a lot easier.”

“I’m really grateful in terms of the coaching and input that’s been given to me since I joined.”

Lees and Huddersfield Town next take on Middlesbrough away from home on Easter Monday, with kick-off set for 12:30pm.

The Verdict

After seven years at Sheffield Wednesday, it seems as though a change of scenery has done Tom Lees some good this season.

It is clear from his words that he is enjoying the coaching he is receiving at the John Smith’s Stadium and the system in which he is playing under Carlos Corberan.

The defender is being given the freedom to express his ability on the ball, which he respectfully hints he may have not been given the chance to do at other clubs.

Corberan must be loving the 31-year-old’s impact, too, with Lees starting the vast majority of games for the Terriers this season.