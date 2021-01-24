Huddersfield Town defender linked with Scotland switch

St Mirren are interested in signing Huddersfield Town defender Jaden Brown on loan, a report from The Daily Record has claimed.

Brown joined the Terriers from Tottenham back in the 2019 January transfer window, with the defender going on to join Exeter on loan for the second half of the 2018/19 season.

The 21-year-old has since gone on to make 26 appearances in all competitions for the Yorkshire club over the course of the last season-and-a-half, and it now seems as though he could be on the move again this month.

According to this latest report, St Mirren are now said to be keen on securing a loan deal for Brown, with the hope of bringing him to Scotland for the remainder of this season.

It is thought that the club have already made an approach to Huddersfield about a deal for Brown, with manager Jim Goodwin apparently hopeful of completing a deal by the end of this week.

There are currently 18 months remaining on Brown’s contract with Huddersfield, although the Terriers do have the option to extend that deal be a further year.

As things stand, St Mirren are currently eighth in the Scottish Premiership table, four points clear of the relegation places.

The Verdict

This could be a decent move from Brown’s perspective.

He has managed to get a few outings for Huddersfield this season, but they have largely been as a substitute.

A move to St Mirren could however give him the opportunity of more regular first-team football, particularly given they do seem to have some injury concerns in defence at the minute.

As a result, this could be tempting for Brown, and may make sense for Huddersfield as well to give the defender the chance to develop with more game time, potentially making him a more useful asset for the Terriers next season.