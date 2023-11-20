Highlights Key takeaways:

Huddersfield Town are a club that have gone through a fair amount of managers in recent seasons.

Following David Wagner's departure in 2019, for example, the Terriers have had seven permanent managers in charge.

As you can see below, some of these names have lasted longer than others.

Huddersfield Town's permanent managers since David Wagner's departure, as per Soccerbase. Manager Time in charge Jan Siewert Jan 19 - Aug 19 Danny Cowley Sep 19 - Jul 20 Carlos Corberan Jul 20 - Jul 22 Danny Schofield Jul 22 - Sep 22 Mark Fotheringham Sep 22 - Feb 23 Neil Warnock Feb 23 - Sep 23 Darren Moore Sep 23 - present

That table could well have looked very different, though, it turns out, after a recent revelation regarding the club was made in recent days.

Did Huddersfield Town turn down Ange Postecoglou?

Indeed, following the departure of Jan Siewert in August 2019, former Huddersfield Town head of football operations Davidf Webb has revealed that the club turned down the chance to make current Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou their new manager.

At the time, Postecoglou was in charge of Japanese outfit Yokohama F Marinos, and Webb recalls interviewing the Greek-Aussie for the position.

"We had a couple of long-distance phone calls," Webb revealed, via The Sun.

"I spoke to him and really liked him as a person.

"He was someone who I felt would have fit Huddersfield really well because of his values and I liked the way he played."

Despite that, though, Webb did not believe things, because of Postecoglou being based in Japan, could get done quickly enough, with Huddersfield having sacked Siewert just a few games into the season.

“I like authenticity and he was just himself," Webb added.

"This is me, this is how I am, this is how I play, this is what I do.

"He’d done his homework on the Huddersfield squad – but where he was situated, we couldn’t move quick enough to get him over the line where we needed it to be.”

In the end, Huddersfield Town appointed Danny Cowley instead, with Postecoglou eventually going on to manage and have great success with Celtic before moving to Spurs this summer, where he has started brilliantly, too.

Huddersfield Town fans will want to forget this near miss

Now, whilst in the last five years the club did have one really strong season under Carlos Corberan, reaching the play-off final, largely, they have been years to forget for the club.

Indeed, since their relegation from the Premier League, the Terriers recorded finishes of 18th, 20th, 3rd and 18th in the Championship, and currently sit 21st this season.

Indeed, whilst they were finishing towards the bottom of the second tier, a manager they had failed to appoint was winning silverware in Japan, Scotland and is now beginning to prove himself in the Premier League, too.

As such, this near miss with what is a top manager in Ange Postecoglou will surely conjure up feelings of 'what could have been?' amongst Terriers fans.

Sadly, we will never know, and therefore, this near miss is one Huddersfield Town supporters will want to forget in a hurry.