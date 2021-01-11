Huddersfield Town dealt transfer blow as new update emerges

Huddersfield Town appear set to miss out on the signing of Brazilian striker Lincoln after it was revealed by Yorkshire Live that the player is set to move to Japan with Vissel Kobe.

A youth international for his country, the versatile forward is seen as a bright prospect in his homeland after bursting onto the scene as a teenager but has since been linked with a move away from Flamengo, with the Terriers being named as potential suitors due to their willingness to scour the South American market for talent.

However it now appears that the youngster is set to move to Asia on a loan deal instead to link up with former Spain and Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta, who has plied his trade for the Cows since 2018.

Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan had previously admitted to Yorkshire Live that South America is becoming one of their chief marketplaces when looking for new talent, with the former Leeds man stating the following:

“With the new regulations after Brexit, the market has changed a little bit in England.

“This is going to affect all the clubs.

“Now, South America perhaps becomes an important market that before it was not.

“As a club, what we need to be is open to analyse the world and especially the new possibilities that appear because some of the previous possibilities may now disappear.

“We need to be ready to analyse all possibilities.”

The club have signed two players already this month, bringing in Danny Grant and Rolando Aarons from Bohemians and Newcastle respectively.

The Verdict

This comes across as an interesting story for me as Lincoln is a player who is rated so highly not only in Brazil but also in sections of Europe due to what he has achieved at such a young age.

It was perhaps always unlikely that he would choose Huddersfield over what some would call more continental destinations, but at least the Terriers were being mentioned as potential suitors.

The fact they were seemingly in the mix shows that they mean business with regards to casting their net wide for new recruits and this can only be a good thing as we have seen already with the signings of Pipa and Carel Eiting.

Corberan possesses strong pulling power for such a young coach and this will only stand the club in good stead as they seek to strengthen further this month.