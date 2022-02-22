Huddersfield Town dealt potential transfer blow as West Ham links emerge with Chelsea player

Premier League outfit West Ham United are currently monitoring Huddersfield Town loanee Levi Colwill ahead of a potential move in the summer, as per the ExWHUemployee who spoke on the West Ham Way Podcast.

The Hammers have been tracking various centre-backs in recent months and have taken a look at players from the EFL in a bid to strengthen this position, with Football League World revealing back in November that they were tracking Queens Park Rangers’ Rob Dickie and Middlesbrough’s Dael Fry.

This transfer news came following Angelo Ogbonna’s ACL injury, a setback that looks set to keep the Italian out for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign as he continues his rehabilitation in the English capital.

Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-Huddersfield Town players ever played for a French club in their career?

1 of 22 Isaac Mbenza? Yes No

Fulham star Tosin Adarabioyo was the next Championship central defender to appear on their radar after seeing the 24-year-old flourish this season alongside Tim Ream, though any move will have to wait until the summer.

The same applies with 18-year-old Colwill who made a respectable 20 league appearances in the second this term for Huddersfield before being sidelined with a knee injury last month, though he is thought to be closing in on a return to action.

In a potential blow to the Terriers though who may have wanted the teenager to return to the John Smith’s Stadium next term from Chelsea, either on a loan or permanent deal with promotion potentially making the latter an option, David Moyes’ side have now taken an interest in the defender.

This is according to the ExWHUemployee, who said (via West Ham Zone): “The guy who’s on loan at Huddersfield, Levi Colwill, he’s a left-sided centre-back who we’re keen on.

“Obviously, this is a specific position that we really want. I don’t know if Chelsea will be prepared to sell to us.”

His contract at Stamford Bridge doesn’t expire until 2025 though, making a permanent deal potentially impossible to negotiate considering he’s one of the Blues’ most exciting prospects.

The Verdict:

At this stage, a move back to Huddersfield is probably more likely because there’s very little chance Thomas Tuchel’s side will cash in on one of their most promising youngsters just yet.

He may be playing in the second tier at this stage – but he’s only 18 and to be playing at that level already is a major achievement and a potential indicator of just how far he could go – so an interested side would need to fork out a considerable fee to lure him away from the English capital.

The Terriers may have that money at their disposal if they go up – but under their current owners – they are likely to be looking at cheaper alternatives or another temporary deal. This is something that could happen if they are promoted.

In fairness to West Ham, the links between themselves and Colwill’s parent club are already established with Kurt Zouma making the move from the latter to the former last year.

The Blues’ interest in Declan Rice is well documented, so the centre-back could potentially be utilised as part of a deal between the two sides in the summer, though Tuchel’s side’s fans won’t be pleased if the teenager leaves permanently.