Huddersfield Town dealt key player boost ahead of Championship return

Tommy Elphick was back on the training pitch this week as Huddersfield Town gear up for a return to EFL action.

The 32-year-old joined Huddersfield from Aston Villa in the summer, after impressing on loan at Hull City last term.

But after making 14 appearances for the Terriers, the central defender sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury in a 3-1 defeat to Preston North End in November.

Elphick hasn’t featured since that devastating injury blow almost seven months ago, but he has given the Terriers and manager Danny Cowley a massive boost ahead of the final nine games of the season.

With players returning to training ahead of the EFL restart on the 20th of June, Elphick is back on the training field doing light work, as he looks to make a long-awaited return to first-team action.

It remains to be seen whether Elphick will play any part in the remainder of the Championship campaign, but his experience and presence off the pitch will be beneficial as Town look to avoid relegation to League One.

Huddersfield sit 18th in the Championship table, three points clear of the relegation zone with nine games left to play this term.

The Verdict

Elphick’s presence off the pitch will be key for Huddersfield in the latter stages of the season, and he will give them a big boost.

The defender hasn’t been able to show Town fans what he’s all about due to injury, but he will be keen to do so next term.

Huddersfield should be safe, but you never know what the Championship can be like it.