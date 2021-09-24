Huddersfield Town dealt irritating injury setback

Huddersfield Town will be without Aaron Rowe for a further three or four weeks as his recovery process continues to stall.

Rowe is yet to be available to Carlos Corberan this season after picking up a toe injury and missing pre-season.

At this point, Huddersfield expected to have the 21-year-old back available, yet his recovery process has been full of frustration, which is set to continue.

Corberan explained to his press conference: “Aaron Rowe’s recovery is delayed. The medical staff have told me that it is going to be around three or four weeks more out of the team.

“He hasn’t been training with the group yet, but his reaction to the work with the medical staff was not the reaction that they were expecting him to have.”

Rowe scored once in 20 Championship appearances last season, impressing as a wing-back under Corberan with more licence to get forwards. Over the summer, Huddersfield rewarded him with a new contract and underlined the part he has to play in this promising young group.

Expanding on Rowe’s absence, Corberan said: “Rowe had a problem in pre-season that meant he couldn’t work with the group or play any of the friendly games. He started with one pain and when that pain became higher, the scans showed he had a small fracture in his toe.

“That’s why he hasn’t been with the team. His progress hasn’t been the progress that we were expecting.

“We cannot be frustrated, we need to adapt and we need to keep going.”

Quiz: Have Huddersfield Town ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

1 of 18 Played in the Championship play-offs Yes No

Corberan was also able to provide an update on Ryan Schofield, as well as reiterating that Pipa (groin) and Jordan Rhodes (back) are unavailable.

“Ryan Schofield continues with a problem in his back and will be out of the team too,” Corberan confirmed. “We know that Pipa and Rhodes are more long-term injuries.”

The quartet of Rowe, Schofield, Pipa and Rhodes are Huddersfield’s only concerns in the injury department.

Corberan, otherwise, has a full bill of health heading into this Saturday’s clash with Swansea City.

Huddersfield are sitting seventh in the Championship table having collected 13 points from their opening eight fixtures. Despite a positive start, they lost out last Saturday to Nottingham Forest.