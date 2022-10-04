Huddersfield Town dealt irritating injury blow

Huddersfield Town captain, Jonathan Hogg, has been ruled out of tonight’s clash with Luton Town due to a calf injury.

It’s been a somewhat frustrating season for Hogg, who has played only six times in the Championship so far this term.

The 33-year-old was amongst the substitutes on Saturday as Mark Fotheringham’s side lost 3-1 to Reading FC – their seventh loss in 10 games of the season so far.

However, Fotheringham has been denied the chance to recall Hogg into his starting line-up tonight at Luton.

An update from the club has confirmed that Hogg has picked up a calf injury and, therefore, isn’t involved at Kenilworth Road.

Fotheringham has made four changes to the side that lost at Reading, however, including one in midfield where Etienne Camara has earned a recall alongside David Kasumu. Ben Jackson, Luke Mbete and Danny Ward also come into the starting line-up.

Further news on Hogg will be expected from Fotheringham in wake of Huddersfield’s clash with Luton.

The Terriers sit 23rd in the Championship table heading into tonight’s round of fixtures.

The Verdict

Hogg has struggled with a couple of injuries this season already and that’s been massively frustrating for both him and the wider team.

He’s their captain and the club’s “general” so, given the struggles this season, it would’ve been good for him to be available a touch more.

That’s even more the case tonight, after a real awakening for Fotheringham down at Reading on Saturday.

Had he been fully fit, you imagine there would’ve been a good chance Hogg was recalled.

Thoughts? Let us know!