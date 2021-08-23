Huddersfield Town dealt double blow as Everton clash looms

Huddersfield Town have been rocked by a double injury blow as Pipa and Jordan Rhodes both face three months on the sidelines.

Carlos Corberan has revealed that Pipa, who is yet to feature this season for Town, is undergoing surgery on a groin injury that he’s carried over the summer from the 2020/21 campaign. That surgery comes as a result of the right-back not making the necessary recovery Huddersfield had hoped, and will leave him sidelined until late 2021.

In the case of Rhodes, the striker has a back injury and will be between two and three months recovering.

As per the club’s Twitter account, Corberan said: “We know that Jordan Rhodes has a back problem. It’s very similar to the issue that Harry Toffolo had last season. He’ll be out for two-three months.

“Pipa will be having surgery on Tuesday. His problem is not getting better as we had hoped. He will be out for three months.”

Pipa’s debut season in England was hugely positive. The 23-year-old scored twice and registered four assists, featuring on 37 occasions despite the niggling issue with his groin.

Rhodes, meanwhile, only returned to Huddersfield in the summer, signing a three-year deal with Town after leaving Sheffield Wednesday as a free agent.

The 31-year-old has played 127 minutes across three appearances in all competitions and found himself behind Danny Ward in the pecking order in terms of the starting line-up, as Fraizer Campbell regains full fitness.

12 of these 25 Huddersfield Town facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 Huddersfield were founded in 1908. True False

Huddersfield were 2-1 winners over Sheffield United at the weekend without Rhodes or Pipa. Josh Koroma and Levi Colwill were Town’s scorers, moving Corberan’s side onto seven points from their opening four fixtures of the season.

Everton are their opponents in the League Cup on Tuesday evening.

The Verdict

This is a blow for Huddersfield, who had so much woe when it came to injuries last season in the Championship.

Pipa is, arguably, one of the best attacking full-backs in the Championship. To lose him for three months is a real disappointment for Corberan, whose favoured system relies on the attack-minded nature of the Spaniard.

Rhodes’ absence isn’t as much of a blow, although in a side already struggling for goals, losing a striker isn’t exactly ideal.

Campbell regaining his full fitness should cushion the loss of Rhodes, although Corberan is now walking a tightrope with regard to keeping his attacking options fit.

Thoughts? Let us know!