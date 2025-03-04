This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town have performed almost as expected this season as they push for promotion back to the Championship.

The Terriers are in the mix for a play-off place, although there will be some disappointment they aren’t closer to the chase for a top two position.

Michael Duff has had significant injury problems to deal with at the Yorkshire outfit, but promotion is still very much on the cards.

However, the end of the campaign will prove tricky as there is stiff competition for those four spots from the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Reading and Leyton Orient.

Huddersfield Town surprise identified in Callum Marshall

When asked which player has been the biggest surprise this season, FLW’s Huddersfield fan pundit Nick Barlow identified Callum Marshall.

He has been impressed by the youngster’s impact since joining on loan from West Ham, and believes he’s stepped up quite well amid the injury issues in the team.

“So the player I think I’ve been most surprised with, in terms of positivity, has been slim pickings this season to be quite honest,” Barlow told Football League World.

“But I would say young Callum Marshall I’ve been impressed with.

“He’s 20-years-old, he’s a striker who we signed on loan from West Ham in the summer, plays as a striker but can play as a right-winger or an attacking midfielder.

Callum Marshall - Huddersfield Town league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2024-25 33 (25) 8 (3) As of March 4th

“I thought he was going to be a bit-part player this season, to be honest, because he’s only young, trying to get some match experience.

“But we’ve had so many injuries to key players this season that the poor guy’s ended up playing more than 2,000 minutes this season. He’s started 25 games, but he’s been involved 33 times.

“He’s scored eight goals and got three assists, which isn’t massive, but what’s really impressed me about him is his tenacity, his work rate.

“For such a young kid, he’s got a great energy.

Related Huddersfield Town handed Barnsley a club legend on a plate Adam Hammill's return to Barnsley may have saved his career, as he helped the Tykes reach the Championship in dramatic fashion

“All us Town fans just want to see, really, is someone that gives 110 per cent every game and that’s exactly what Callum Marshall gives us.

“He never stops running, always hassling defenders, always pressing and he’s just a handful.

“For a young lad, his energy and his enthusiasm is brilliant to see.”

Huddersfield are currently fifth in the League One table, four points clear of the chasing pack outside the play-offs.

Marshall signing has proven a shrewd move

Marshall wasn’t expected to be a major part of Duff’s plans when he first joined in the summer, but he has stepped up when asked and performed well at this level.

Eight goals and three assists to his name from 33 appearances is good going, and he’s absolutely played a big role in their current position inside the play-offs.

The forward has proven a smart addition to the club, but the problem is that he will be back at West Ham again in the summer.

It’s possible another loan deal with the Terriers might work out best for next season given how well he’s developed there, but that’s not guaranteed just yet either.