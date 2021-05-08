Huddersfield Town credited with interest in Flamengo transfer agreement

Huddersfield Town are interested in signing 19-year-old Flamengo striker Lazaro, a report from Brazilian outlet O Dia has claimed.

The Terriers were previously linked with several Brazil based youngsters in the lead-up to the January transfer window, although no deals ultimately materialised at that point.

Despite that, it seems as though those rumours are now starting to resurface again as we approach the summer transfer window.

According to this latest update, Huddersfield are now keen on a move for Lazaro, as we approach the end of the season and return of the market.

It is claimed that the Championship side are in advanced negotiations over a deal for the teenager, who they have apparently been interested in since January.

A graduate of Flamengo’s academy, Lazaro has made a total eight appearances in all competitions for the club’s senior side, although he is still waiting for his first goal for the club.

The Verdict

This is certainly an interesting one for Huddersfield to consider.

Given there were links with the Brazilian market back in January that ultimately never materialised, you do wonder how easy it will be for the Terriers to get this one done.

Even so, with goals having been hard to come by for them this season, and several of their attackers out of contract at the end of this season, that is a position they are a likely to need to strengthen in this summer.

As a result, a move for a player such a Lazaro, whose progress does suggest he has some potential and ability to bring, may not be the worst idea for the Championship club.