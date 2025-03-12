Huddersfield Town are considering former Sacramento Republic head coach Mark Briggs as a candidate to succeed Michael Duff long-term.

The Terriers made the decision to sack the ex-Barnsley chief following the disappointing 1-0 loss at Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

That made it four defeats in five for Huddersfield, who have slipped out of the play-off places heading into the final ten games of the campaign.

Huddersfield Town consider Mark Briggs for key role

After Duff’s dismissal, it was announced that Jon Worthington would be stepping up from the academy to lead the side for the run-in.

Nevertheless, owner Kevin Nagle and key figures at the club will be looking at who they want to lead the club moving forward, and TalkSPORT has revealed that Briggs is under consideration.

They claim Briggs is ‘on their radar’, despite his only managerial experience coming from the United States.

Briggs, who was born in Wolverhampton and started his playing career with West Brom, is best known for his time in charge of Sacramento Republic, who play in the USL Championship, and are owned by Nagle.

During his time in charge, the 43-year-old impressed, with the team enjoying a remarkable run to the US Open Cup final in 2022, where they knocked out several MLS sides along the way.

However, he has been without a job since it was mutually agreed that Briggs would leave the California outfit last year.

Kevin Nagle must get this Huddersfield Town appointment right

The lack of experience in English football, or high-level football, is something that would alarm Huddersfield fans, but that doesn’t mean Briggs should be dismissed.

He has clearly worked hard as a coach to make his mark in the game, and this could be the opportunity that he needs to show his talent on a bigger stage.

Yet, there’s no denying it would raise questions from supporters of the Yorkshire club.

League One Table (as of 12/3/25) Team P GD Pts 5 Stockport County 36 18 62 6 Bolton Wanderers 36 5 60 7 Huddersfield Town 36 14 58 8 Reading 36 6 58

Obviously, Nagle knows Briggs well, so you would imagine it would be an appointment he is pushing for, which will bring its own pressure.

Ultimately, the past few years have been tough for Huddersfield, and whilst the focus is on reaching the play-offs right now, there needs to be a clearer strategy in place from the summer.

So, whether it’s Briggs, or someone else, Nagle has to get it right if Huddersfield are to kick-on and deliver on his ambitions, no matter which league they are in.