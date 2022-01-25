Huddersfield Town consider transfer deal for 28-year-old

Huddersfield Town are considering a move for free agent Jamal Blackman, as per a report by Football Insider.

The 28-year-old is without a club following a short stint in the MLS with Los Angeles FC, a period where he made eights appearances for the American outfit.

After progressing through the academy at Chelsea, and going on to embark on eight different loan spells across the EFL and in Europe, Blackman headed for pastures new this summer.

However, a move back to England, and to the Championship could be on the cards for Blackman.

Spending the season in the Championship last time out, the 28-year-old played 26 times in the league for Rotherham United, a campaign that eventually ended in relegation for Paul Warne’s side.

Blackman started the season as first choice at the New York Stadium, however, Viktor Johansson paved his way ahead of the free agent as the season progressed, before Blackman was recalled to the starting XI for the last five games.

The verdict

After such a long time contracted with the Blues, it will be interesting to see Blackman back in the Championship, but this time on a permanent contract.

He is someone that is comfortable with the ball at his feet and can operate well within a side who play from the Bach, a modern demand in second-tier football.

The former Chelsea man is also a proven shot-stopper who has the reflexes and reading of the game to succeed at Championship level.

Blackman would have to work hard to dethrone Lee Nicholls from a starting spot and it would be an intriguing battle, should the 28-year-old join the Terriers.