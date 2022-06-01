Huddersfield Town confirm six departures as duo retained for 2022/23

Huddersfield Town have released their retained list as they put early plans in place for the 2022/23 campaign.

Carlos Corberan’s side saw their promotion dream come to an end on Sunday at the hands of Nottingham Forest, who were 1-0 winners in the Championship play-off final.

The club, though, have wasted little time in planning ahead and have released their retained list.

As many as six first-team players will not have their contracts at the John Smith’s Stadium renewed, including Fraizer Campbell, Alex Vallejo and Naby Sarr.

In addition to that, Carel Eiting and Jamal Blackman will depart after signing short-term deals back in January. The final released player is Reece Brown, who has made only one appearance for Town and had three loan spells with Peterborough United.

Josh Koroma and Harry Toffolo were two other players that were set to see their deals expire this month, but Huddersfield have triggered a 12-month option on both contracts, tying them down for the 2022/23 campaign.

It’s also been confirmed that Levi Colwill, Tino Anjorin (both Chelsea) and Danel Sinani (Norwich City) have returned to their parent-club following loans at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The Verdict

There’s nothing too surprising in here.

Sarr can be replaced like-for-like, Vallejo has struggled with injuries, whilst Campbell has fallen down the pecking order. Eiting and Blackman, meanwhile, haven’t featured heavily since signing in January, whilst the decision regarding Reece Brown will have been easy too.

It was expected that Koroma and Toffolo would have their 12-month options triggered and there will be hope that the pair are offered longer terms given how they still have a role to play under Corberan.

