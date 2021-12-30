Huddersfield Town confirm significant off-field departure

Huddersfield Town have confirmed that Mark Devlin has departed his role as Chief Executive after two years with the West Yorkshire club.

Devlin was first brought to the John Smith’s Stadium on an interim basis in January 2020 as the club adapted to life back in the Championship following a two-year stint in the Premier League.

That position as the club’s Chief Executive was made permanent in May 2020.

Today, Town have announced that Devlin has departed with immediate effect, with Dean Hoyle stepping in as his replacement for the time being.

A club statement read: “Huddersfield Town can today confirm that Mark Devlin has departed his position as Chief Executive of the Club.

“Mark initially joined the Club in January 2020 in an interim position, which was then made permanent in May 2020.

“Everyone at the Club would like to thank Mark for his hard work and dedication and wishes him every success for the future.

“Dean Hoyle will step in as Interim Chief Executive with immediate effect until further notice.”

Huddersfield’s off-field situation has been under the spotlight after Phil Hodgkinson’s legal firm Pure Legal Ltd and several associated limited companies entered administration earlier in 2021.

Back in November, Huddersfield’s Board of Directors moved to assure supporters that the club were able to ‘meet its financial commitments over the short, medium, and long term’, despite that news.

On-field, things have been going well for Town in the Championship.

Boxing Day’s 3-2 win over Blackpool moved them on to 36 points for the season and back into the top-six – albeit they have played more games than the chasing pack due to a disrupted fixture list.

Huddersfield are in action tonight for the final time in 2021 against Nottingham Forest.

The Verdict

Devlin came to Huddersfield at a difficult time as they were transitioning back to life in the Championship, under Hodgkinson’s ownership.

He’s not been flawless and the reaction of the supporters suggests that it’s a welcome change. However, it’s worth remembering that this has been a testing period worldwide, particularly for businesses like Football Clubs.

Devlin always showed plenty of passion from the Directors’ Box and the club’s well wishes in the statement underline their thanks.

