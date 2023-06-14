Huddersfield Town have confirmed that Neil Warnock and Ronnie Jepson have agreed 12-month contracts at the John Smith's Stadium and will take charge of the Terriers during the 2023/24 campaign.

Warnock had consistently ruled out the possibility of remaining as Huddersfield manager towards the end of last season, as he guided the club to an unlikely safety in the Championship.

However, he and his long-serving assistant, Jepson, have completed a U-turn and will be in the dugout next season.

How did Warnock get on with Huddersfield?

After an SOS call from the club in February, Warnock returned to Huddersfield as manager for the first time since the mid-1990s, inheriting a squad in the Championship's relegation zone and one of the firm favourites for the drop into League One.

Despite three defeats in his first five games in-charge, Warnock oversaw a run of only one loss in the club's final 10 fixtures of the season. Three wins on the bounce at the end of the campaign led to Huddersfield finishing nine points clear of the relegation zone, their safety confirmed in the penultimate game of the season against Sheffield United.

Warnock set for Huddersfield stay

It's now been confirmed by Huddersfield that Warnock will be staying on for the 2023/24 campaign, as the club move into a new era following Kevin Nagle's takeover and Jake Edwards' appointment as Chief Executive.

Both Warnock and Jepson have signed 12-month contracts with the club, committing, as expected, for a single season.

Warnock reacts to Huddersfield stay

Speaking in the aftermath of agreeing to stay at Huddersfield, Warnock admitted that it was a difficult job for him to walk away from.

The 74-year-old said: "After having conversations with Jake Edwards, it became obvious that this was going to be a difficult job for me to leave and for anybody new to come into after what we’d built at the end of last season."

Quite what the expectations are from serial promotion-winner, Warnock, remains to be seen, although he's hopeful of just leading the club through a transitional period smoothly.

Warnock continued: "I’ve agreed to stay on alongside Ronnie and just as we did when we came back last February, we’re going to try and do the best we can with our squad that we can hopefully make one or two additions to.

"We’re quietly confident – I know what the Club is all about and I have to say, the response I got after those last two games is something I’ve never experienced in my whole life. This is now a chance for me to put something back into the Club and give us some stability during this transitional period."

Warnock, though, revealed had to get the green-light from wife, Sharon, before switching his attention to pre-season and planning for 2023/24.

"Once I knew that Sharon was okay with me continuing, I’ve been fully concentrating on knuckling down to do the best we can in trying to get this great Club up the league," Warnock concluded.

Who could Warnock sign at Huddersfield?

Attention is naturally going to drift onto transfers now, as Warnock bids to build a side capable of competing higher in the Championship.

Darren Witcoop has confirmed that both Junior Hoilett and Sean Morrison will be in Warnock's sights, having been key players for him previously at Cardiff City. That pair have been offered contracts with Reading FC and Rotherham United respectively ahead of 23/24.

There's also a decision to be made on the future of Danny Ward and Josh Koroma - two players heading into the final weeks of their contracts at Huddersfield. Both were crucial to Warnock during the final third of last season, with the 74-year-old believed to be keen to tie both down.

It was claimed by Alan Nixon over the weekend that Ward was likely to stay with Warnock at Huddersfield, having also played for him at Rotherham and Cardiff earlier in his career.