Huddersfield Town confirm serious injury diagnosis for 25-year-old

Championship strugglers Huddersfield Town have been dealt another cruel injury blow with Japan international defender Yuta Nakayama ruled out for the remainder of the 2022-23 season, the club have confirmed.

It is yet another issue at the back for Mark Fotheringham to deal with as he was already missing Tom Lees and Matty Pearson going into Wednesday’s clash with Sunderland, and the end of the first half against the Black Cats saw disaster strike for Nakayama.

The 25-year-old went down and had to be stretchered off as the first 45 minutes came to a close, and he looked in visible distress as he exited the pitch.

Nakayama’s injury has now been confirmed as damage to his achilles tendon, and it is an issue that needs surgery to correct the problem, subsequently ending his season early after featuring in 14 Championship matches since his summer arrival from PEC Zwolle, scoring twice.

It will also rule Nakayama out of the FIFA World Cup which starts in two weeks time, with the 17-cap Japan international a sure-fire selection for his national squad before his setback.

Speaking on the injury, Fotheringham told the club’s official website: “It is a huge blow to lose Yuta for such an extended period, but we will be supporting him every step of the way throughout his rehabilitation.

“He is an incredible character with such an admirable work rate and enthusiasm, and that spirit will put him a great position to come through this period as quickly as possible.

“The injury obviously comes at an incredibly inopportune time for us given the number of senior players we already have missing, and on a personal note, we are all devastated that Yuta will be unable to join up with Japan for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is an experience he had completely earned.

“We are lucky to have a first-class medical department available to us, and Yuta will be looked after by the best possible people as he returns to fitness.

“There is nothing at this stage to suggest that he cannot make a full and complete recovery, and we will do everything within our power to help ensure that is the case.”

The Verdict

With the other issues that Fotheringham is having to deal with in terms of his defence, the last thing he needed to see on Wednesday evening was Nakayama stretchered off.

And with three matches before the break for the FIFA World Cup, the Terriers head coach has a conundrum he has to solve, either with bringing in a free agent on a short-term basis or utilising Will Boyle or Luke Mbete, who were both shunned against Sunderland in favour of young midfielder Brahima Diarra.

Nakayama was growing in to Championship football on a weekly basis and he was arguably one of Huddersfield’s best performers in recent weeks, so for his season to be ended so early is a major blow.

The club must now press on though without the defender, and with all the injury issues rife at the club the month-long break for the World Cup is coming at a good time for the West Yorkshire outfit.