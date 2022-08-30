Huddersfield Town confirm player departure

Rolando Aarons has joined Motherwell on a season-long loan from Huddersfield Town, as was confirmed by the club this afternoon.

The 26-year-old has struggled for regular game-time at the John Smith’s Stadium, with injuries proving to be an obstacle in the development years of his career.

Aarons has one year remaining on his contract with the Terriers, but the club reserve an option to extend it by a further year, that decision may be based on how he performs in the Scottish Premiership this season.

The Terriers signed Aarons from Newcastle United in January 2021, not long after the Jamaican had spent the second half of the 2019/20 campaign on loan at Motherwell.

In that spell Aarons managed three goal contributions in eight matches, a healthy ratio that the versatile midfielder will be looking to emulate this time around.

Huddersfield do not have a nailed down starting XI under Danny Schofield, with players still playing for their positions at this early stage of the season.

Aarons will not be involved in that competitive environment, but further down the line he will be hoping to be a more valued asset in the squad, and a successful loan spell could be what makes that possible.

At the moment, it is not out of the question that the Terriers will be in League One when he returns, which may actually increase his chances of earning a contract extension.

The Verdict

Aarons has only played more than 20 matches in a season once in his career, and proving his fitness and availability will be at the top of his priority list upon arrival at Motherwell.

The Terriers seemed a little hesitant to invest heavily in their squad after reaching the Championship play-off final last season, and that probably gives Aarons a better chance of becoming a valued player in the future.

At 26, this feels like a very important season for Aarons, because if he does not succeed in Scotland, it could be hard to find a new club, especially in the EFL, should he become a free agent in the summer, which is the most likely outcome given his struggles in previous years.