Huddersfield Town confirm fresh injury blow pre-Watford

Huddersfield Town have confirmed an Achilles injury for midfielder David Kasumu.

Kasumu started last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, but was replaced on half-time by club captain Jonathan Hogg, who starts this afternoon’s clash with Watford in his place.

The club confirmed within their team news that an Achilles injury has ruled Kasumu out of that meeting with Watford.

Mark Fotheringham has opted to reshuffle his midfield completely for the game, with Hogg joined by Etienne Camara, pushing Jack Rudoni into a more advanced position in the process.

Hogg, Camara and Brahima Diarra have all been offered starts by Fotheringham, with Kaine Kesler-Hayden and Duane Holmes joining Kasumu in dropping out of the starting line-up – in the case of Holmes, he isn’t in the matchday squad, with no specified injury.

Diarra starts for #htafc as expected, along with Hogg. Sarr returns for #WatfordFC

Fotheringham will likely provide an update on Kasumu’s injury post-match ahead of the festive period.

