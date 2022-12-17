Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town confirm fresh injury blow pre-Watford

Huddersfield Town have confirmed an Achilles injury for midfielder David Kasumu. 

Kasumu started last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, but was replaced on half-time by club captain Jonathan Hogg, who starts this afternoon’s clash with Watford in his place.

The club confirmed within their team news that an Achilles injury has ruled Kasumu out of that meeting with Watford.

Mark Fotheringham has opted to reshuffle his midfield completely for the game, with Hogg joined by Etienne Camara, pushing Jack Rudoni into a more advanced position in the process.

Hogg, Camara and Brahima Diarra have all been offered starts by Fotheringham, with Kaine Kesler-Hayden and Duane Holmes joining Kasumu in dropping out of the starting line-up – in the case of Holmes, he isn’t in the matchday squad, with no specified injury.

Fotheringham will likely provide an update on Kasumu’s injury post-match ahead of the festive period.

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

