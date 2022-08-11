Huddersfield Town closing in on transfer swoop for Aston Villa player

Huddersfield Town are leading the race to sign Aston Villa right-back Kaine Kesler-Hayden on loan and a deal could be finalised within the next week.

It’s been a tough start to the season for the Terriers under Danny Schofield, with three successive defeats in all competitions suggesting that the squad needs reinforcements.

And, one player who could be arriving in Yorkshire is Kesler-Hayden, with The Athletic reporter Gregg Evans confirming that the Championship outfit are in discussions with Villa over a move for the 19-year-old.

“Villa are still looking at loaning out some of their youngsters. The one attracting the most interest is Kaine Kesler-Hayden. Huddersfield Town want him and hope to do a deal this week. Villa will sanction a loan.”

Even though the youngster is extremely highly-rated at Villa Park, Matty Cash is the first-choice under Steven Gerrard, who has experienced cover with Ashley Young.

Therefore, the club believe that a loan could be the best next step for Kesler-Hayden, who impressed in two loan spells last season, with Swindon Town and MK Dons.

Which club did Huddersfield Town sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 Iwan Roberts Wolves Crystal Palace Watford Norwich City

The verdict

Pipa’s departure to Olympiacos means this is an area of the pitch that Huddersfield could do with strengthening and landing Kesler-Hayden would be a smart bit of business.

He has shown with his last two spells that he is an excellent footballer and he has the athleticism to play the way Schofield will want.

So, to get him on loan would be a coup and he would be a welcome addition to the squad, who desperately need reinforcements in the coming weeks after a slow start.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.