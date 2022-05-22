Huddersfield Town closing in on transfer reunion with 26-year-old

Huddersfield Town are closing in on a surprise transfer deal for ex-Terrier Will Boyle from Cheltenham Town, according to GloucestershireLive.

The 26-year-old has turned down a new contract at the Robins of League One and looks set to head back to his former home, having come through the academy at the John Smith’s Stadium in 2015.

Boyle only ever made two senior appearances for Huddersfield during his initial time with the club, with his debut coming during a 3-0 win in the Championship against Reading in February 2015.

Quiz: Can you name which club Huddersfield Town sold these 23 players to from the last decade?

1 of 23 Juninho Bacuna? Celtic Aberdeen Rangers Kilmarnock

After joining four different clubs on loan between 2015 and 2017, Boyle joined Cheltenham on a permanent basis in January 2017 and has played 166 times in Leagues One and Two for them.

Perhaps surprisingly though, with Huddersfield not knowing what league they will be in for the 2022-23 season with the Championship play-off final against Nottingham Forest to contest next weekend, they are set to bring the towering centre-back back to his former home on a free transfer.

The Verdict

Considering that Huddersfield could feasibly be in the Premier League next season, the apparent decision to bring Boyle back to the club is a strange one.

He has been very solid in League Two and also League One this season, and being linked with top-end third tier clubs and also perhaps low to mid-table Championship sides is reasonable.

However, Huddersfield are 90 minutes from potentially returning to the top flight, and that level would surely be a step or five too far for Boyle.

If the Terriers remain in the Championship then Boyle would be fine as a rotational option, but it’s one that’s worth waiting on to see what level they will be at rather than jumping in with both feet right now.