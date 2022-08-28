Huddersfield Town closing in on transfer deal for EFL striker

Huddersfield Town are on the verge of confirming Tyreece Simpson’s arrival from Ipswich, Football Insider have reported.

The deal for the 20-year-old striker has been in the works for over a week, with the Terriers wanting to add to their attacking options with the powerful youngster.

It was first reported in June by The Telegraph that Huddersfield were interested in Simpson, who handed in a transfer request to the hierarchy at Portman Road earlier in the summer.

That development came after Simpson was recalled in January from a loan spell at League Two Swindon Town, where he scored nine times in 25 fourth tier outings, but he failed to get a chance under Kieran McKenna in Ipswich’s first-team.

He is now set to get a move upwards in the EFL pyramid, with Huddersfield taking a chance on him to add to the likes of Danny Ward and Jordan Rhodes in Danny Schofield’s attacking department.

Huddersfield are set to pay a £500,000 fee for Simpson’s services, and personal terms have been agreed with the forward himself, per Football Insider.

The Verdict

Simpson definitely has a high ceiling from the half-season of form he showed at Swindon, and you’d have to say there’s more to come.

It remains puzzling as to why he never got a chance at Ipswich in the second half of last season, but only Kieran McKenna knows why he didn’t hand the youngster a chance to impress, and perhaps that is why he was set on departing.

Ipswich now get a half-decent fee for a want-away player, and presumably a sell-on clause which means they’d benefit if Simpson goes on to impress in Yorkshire and moves on for a big fee.

Whilst it cannot be expected that Simpson will be immediately thrown in at the deep end in the first-team, Huddersfield fans will be eager to see him impress as soon as they possibly can, especially if their current strikers don’t start scoring soon.