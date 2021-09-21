Huddersfield Town closing in on key player agreement amid Leeds United interest

Lewis O’Brien has agreed a new deal at Huddersfield Town, according to Football Insider.

Huddersfield worked hard to keep hold of O’Brien during the summer transfer window, amid interest from Yorkshire rivals Leeds United.

Leeds were keen to bring in O’Brien, who has established himself as a key player under Carlos Corberan since taking charge at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The Whites had four bids turned down for the tenacious midfielder, who has made 89 first-team appearances for the Terriers.

But with his current deal set to run out at the end of the campaign, O’Brien now looks set to pen a new three-year deal at Huddersfield, according to Football Insider.

This will come as a major boost for Huddersfield fans, with O’Brien undoubtedly one of the most talented players at the club at the moment.

He made 42 appearances in the Championship last season, scoring three goals and chipping in with as many assists.

The Verdict

This is a great statement of intent by Huddersfield.

O’Brien, rightfully, attracted plenty of interest over the course of the summer, and Huddersfield showed how highly they rate him by turning down several bids.

He is a special young player who has great potential, and I think Huddersfield know that he will be playing in the Premier League sooner rather than later.

But getting him to sign a new deal protects themselves, as they can now demand a much higher fee for him going forward.