Highlights Huddersfield Town and Neil Warnock confirmed they would be parting ways earlier this week.

Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore is now reportedly set to take over at the John Smith's Stadium.

Moore is seen as the ideal fit for the role and is available having left Sheffield Wednesday during the summer.

Huddersfield Town are set to turn to former Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore to replace the outgoing Neil Warnock.

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reports that the 49-year-old is set to be handed the Terriers' job.

Nixon claims that Moore has emerged ahead of other candidates as the ideal type of coach and fit for the role.

Moore is available to take over immediately, having left his previous role at Sheffield Wednesday in the summer.

Why is Neil Warnock leaving Huddersfield Town?

After Huddersfield Town's win over Rotherham United at the weekend, rumours began to surface that Neil Warnock could be about to step down as Huddersfield Town boss.

This news was then confirmed on Monday, with Huddersfield Town Chief Executive Jake Edwards issuing the following statement.

"I can confirm Wednesday will be Neil and Ronnie's last game at the football club," Edwards said, via Sky Sports.

"Few management duos could have kept us in the Championship and they've solidified their legendary status.

"We feel we are ready to move forward with our long-term plans to drive the club back into the Premier League and to make a longer-term managerial appointment.

"We have discussed that and the timing of it with Neil, and after spending time with his coaching staff he has graciously agreed now is the time for that to happen."

What has Neil Warnock said about his departure?

It appears that Warnock does indeed feel that it is time that Huddersfield's long-term plans are implemented, although does admit he is disappointed and will miss his players.

"We've actually done what we set out to do really," Warnock told the media, via Sky Sports.

"Kevin has a three-year plan to reach the Premier League. I thought it would be about Christmas time, but once they told me they wanted to bring someone in, I think they had to move on quickly.

"If you're not wanted you want to go straight away. I don't mean that how it maybe sounds - we always said we'd be straight with each other and that's what we've done.

"I'm disappointed and I'll miss my players."

Would Darren Moore be a good replacement for Neil Warnock?

When Sheffield Wednesday parted ways with Darren Moore it was very surprising indeed.

The Owls' loss is looking as though it could soon be Huddersfield Town's gain, though, if this one gets confirmed.

Although he has managed the majority of his career in League One, Moore has taken charge of 50 Championship matches previously meaning he is experienced at this level and he has a decent record in those matches, too.

In those 50 league matches, Moore has a win percentage of 40%, and has won and drawn more than he has lost.

Given the season is underway and who is available, this could turn out to be a decent appointment for Huddersfield Town, and is certainly one that looks more long-term than Neil Warnock, for example.