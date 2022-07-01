Huddersfield Town closing in on deal for 22-year-old ahead of Swansea City

Huddersfield Town are closing in on a deal for David Kasumu, edging Swansea City out of the race for the midfielder.

Carlos Corberan and Huddersfield’s recruitment team are known to be focusing on strengthening the club’s midfield and attack this summer, having missed out on promotion to the Premier League in the play-off final last season.

As first reported by Tom Coleman, Huddersfield are closing in on Kasumu as their second addition of the summer, having already signed Will Boyle as a free agent following his release from Cheltenham Town.

Kasumu is out of contract at MK Dons and officially becomes a free agent today, despite the offer of fresh terms by the League One club at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old made 24 appearances for Liam Manning’s side last season in League One, as they finished third in the table. Kasumu registered two assists from midfield.

25 quiz questions about Huddersfield Town managers from over the years that will really test your knowledge

1 of 25 In what year was Herbert Chapman born? 1878 1888

Huddersfield are overseeing something of a midfield revamp this summer, following the release of Carel Eiting and Alex Vallejo at the end of 2021/22.

Jonathan Hogg, Jon Russell, Scott High and Lewis O’Brien are the club’s senior midfield options, with obvious doubt surrounding the future of O’Brien given his standing as one of the Championship’s most desirable talents.

The Verdict

Kasumu looks another shrewd pick-up by Town, who have done some great work in the free transfer market over recent windows.

Corberan needs to tweak his midfield this summer and the seemingly pending arrival of the 22-year-old puts him back ahead of the game.

There might well be further work to do if expected departures unfold, but this feels a step in the right direction.

Thoughts? Let us know!