Huddersfield Town close in on Manchester City player

Huddersfield Town are expected to sign 18-year-old centre back Luke Mbete according to The Athletic‘s transfers live blog (August 26th, 10.27am).

The Terriers performed very well in the loan market, and recruitment in general last season, with the likes of Levi Colwill and Danel Sinani making regular contributions towards their third placed finish under Carlos Corberan.

It speaks to the smart operations at the club that they are still as attractive under Danny Schofield, and Mbete would be a very interesting signing to monitor.

Mbete signed for City from Brentford at the age of 12, and has made three first team appearances, playing once in the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Champions League.

Mbete arriving will go some way to replacing the loss of Matty Pearson, who will miss the next few months through injury, and improve the depth at Schofield’s disposal.

The second tier has been a hotbed for young English talent from elite academies to hone their craft before stepping up to the top-flight, with Ben White, Marc Guehi and Colwill all kicking on in their careers via positive loan spells in recent years.

Mbete will be aiming to replicate their success and increase his standing in Pep Guardiola’s future first team plans.

The Terriers are far from out of the woods as far as a potential relegation battle is concerned, unable to replace the quality they have lost in Harry Toffolo and Lewis O’Brien’s moves to Nottingham Forest.

Colwill proved last season that young players will be handed opportunities at the John Smith’s Stadium, and with the system that they have been playing under Schofield, centre backs tend to be afforded regular minutes.

Even if Huddersfield are up against it this season, a relegation battle for a defender could be valuable experience, giving Mbete exposure to a different state of affairs than would be the case in the City first team, something that may set him up for senior football in a more challenging manner.