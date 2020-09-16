Huddersfield Town close in on high-profile addition

Huddersfield Town have entered ‘advanced talks’ over a deal to bring Carel Eiting to the club on loan from Ajax, according to Football Insider.

Carlos Corberan remains on the lookout for new additions this summer, as he looks to reshape the squad he’s inherited from at the John Smith’s Stadium.

And, as per Football Insider reports, he’s well on with recruiting Eiting from Ajax.

The midfielder is 22 now, but is being allowed to leave Ajax this summer on a temporary basis as he looks to build up his fitness after struggling with injuries.

Eiting has plenty of Eredivisie experience, whilst he’s also featured for Ajax in the Champions League.

However, injuries have plagued him in recent seasons and in 2019/20, he was limited to only seven appearances before the season was curtailed.

Should Huddersfield get this deal over the line on the back of these ‘advanced talks’, they will be getting their hands on a talented, highly-rated midfielder to complement what Corberan has on the books already.

Alex Pritchard and Jonathan Hogg were joined in the midfield by Ben Jackson on Saturday as Corberan watched his side concede late to lose 1-0 to Norwich City on the opening day of the Championship season.

The Verdict

This looks a really exciting deal for Huddersfield this summer.

If you look beyond the injuries Eiting has suffered, he’s a very good player and has played for Ajax at a time when they’ve been one of Europe’s leading clubs.

He looks a Corberan-type of player having come through the ranks in Holland and he should, naturally, help improve the retention of the ball in the Huddersfield midfield.

This might be a really shrewd piece of business.

Thoughts? Let us know!