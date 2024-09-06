This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Huddersfield Town and Michael Duff made a number of good signings in the transfer window, as they look to bounce back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

The Terriers are hoping to make their stint in the third tier as short as possible, having flirted with relegation the season before last but ultimately coming up short after circling the drain.

Given Huddersfield are embarking on their first season in League One since 2012, there were bound to be plenty of changes at the club, with key players likely to be sold and several players also out of contract, whilst incomings could dictate their success.

The West Yorkshire outfit have brought in plenty of EFL experience to help their promotion efforts. Mickel Miller, Lasse Sorenson, and Herbie Kane have added some further experience and quality, while Antony Evans adds real League One pedigree after joining from Bristol Rovers.

Jack Rudoni was their main outgoing to Coventry City, alongside Sorba Thomas' exit to Ligue 1 but Huddersfield have been able to retain plenty of quality and star players. Duff's side should therefore be among the favourites for promotion this season, even with Birmingham City's lavish spending to contend with.

Huddersfield Town selling Jack Rudoni hailed as their best summer business

FLW's Huddersfield Town fan pundit Graeme Rayner believes the best bit of business this summer was not of any incoming deals, but the sale of Rudoni to Coventry.

"The best bit of business we did this summer was selling Jack Rudoni for a rumoured £5 million," Graeme said whilst speaking to Football League World.

"Let's not beat about the bush, because the guy has got bags of potential, but actually in terms of what he delivered over a couple of years? Pretty mediocre, pretty average.

"He didn't really deliver on much, and to achieve the sort of profit we did on him is outstanding business.

"It shows that the model of signing young, promising players, with a view to getting a couple years out of them before moving them on, is a sound business model.

"For a club at our level, and let's be realistic that we are a League One club, it's sound business.

"So, I know this year our transfer dealings have taken a slightly different look. In terms of players like Anthony Evans and Herbie Kane and those guys, for example.

"But I think with Lasse Sorensen and Mickel Miller - they have both hit the ground running.

"I suspect that if we don't go up this year, then they will go up to another club; they look that good this early on.

"So, £5 million or anything in the region of that for Rudoni? I'm not saying we have had their pants down...but we've had their pants down."

Jack Rudoni fee questioned but Huddersfield Town got a good deal from Coventry City

What appeared to be a clear statement of intent to retain his services was the reveal that Richard Cawley of the South London Press reported it would cost Coventry a hefty price to secure Rudoni from Huddersfield.

The deal was reportedly worth around £5 million. However, Nick Mashiter of the BBC then reported a figure far lower than the initial reports of at least £5 million.

Jack Rudoni's Championship stats for Huddersfield Town - as per Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 35 5 3 2022/23 46 2 5

The initial fee for Rudoni will be around £3.6 million - £3.8 million with a "few add-ons". However, the overall figure won’t reach quite as much as £5 million, which appears to be a deal that suits both Coventry and Huddersfield.

The system at Cov is likely to suit Rudoni very well, as he can and has lined up as both a traditional central midfield player, and as a number 10 behind the striker for Huddersfield last season.

That sort of money was put towards the likes of Sorensen and Evans for Huddersfield, which makes it a win-win for both clubs involved in the end.