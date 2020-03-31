Huddersfield Town chief makes laughable Leeds United claim

Phil Hodgkinson has claimed that there isn’t much difference between the Leeds United squad fighting for promotion and the Huddersfield Town personnel looking to fend off the threat of relegation in the Championship.

Leeds have done the double over Huddersfield this season in the Championship, recording two 2-0 victories in the West Yorkshire derbies. That’s helped Marcelo Bielsa’s side to the top of the table, whilst the Terriers are still threatened by relegation.

Yet, Town owner Hodgkinson doesn’t feel that there’s much difference between the two squads, claiming that Leeds only have ‘one or two’ players that are better than what is available to Danny Cowley.

He told the And He Takes That Chance podcast: “If you look at that Leeds game, if you put those two squads together, I would not say, in my personal opinion, that Leeds have got better players than us barring one or two. I believe we’ve got better players in most positions.”

Despite that view, Hodgkinson didn’t take anything away from Leeds’ style and the fact they deserved victory in the West Yorkshire derby earlier in March.

He continued: “But on the day the way they played, they just outplayed us, it was the way they played.

“That’s no criticism of our manager at all, quite the opposite, but they just had a better system.”

The EFL season has been postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus, with no football set to be played until April 30th at the earliest.

If, or when, the season is eventually resumed, Leeds will start top of the Championship table and Huddersfield will begin in 18th, just three points clear of the relegation zone.

The Verdict

This is quite a laughable claim from Hodgkinson, especially when you consider that Leeds have outplayed Huddersfield twice this season in the Championship.

Of course, there’s players in the Town squad that have played in the Premier League, but you could also argue that they performed above their level to get themselves into the top-flight and remain there.

If you offered these two squads out to most Championship managers, they’d pick the bulk of Marcelo Bielsa’s men.

