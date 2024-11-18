Huddersfield Town must be looking forward to their clash with Charlton Athletic after the international break, with the postponement of their fixture against Wycombe Wanderers potentially playing into their hands.

The Terriers had been set to face table toppers Wycombe during the international weekend, before the game was postponed due to the number of Huddersfield players that were called up to represent their countries.

Given that Michael Duff's side would have gone into the game against the Chairboys without a win in their previous five away fixtures, which included a shock defeat against non-league Tamworth in the first round of the FA Cup, it is perhaps not bad news for them that the game will have to be rearranged.

Now, Huddersfield's next game will instead be against Charlton at the John Smith's Stadium, where they have won each of their last five games in all competitions.

Both teams are going to be desperate for a victory in order to get their respective bids for promotion back on track, but there is no doubt that Duff will be relishing the prospect of facing the Addicks at home far more than he would have been looking forward to the trip to Wycombe.

Huddersfield Town are hosting Charlton Athletic at a good time

Despite their underwhelming recent run of form away from home, Huddersfield still find themselves only narrowly adrift of the play-off places, so a win against Charlton could potentially lift them back into the top six.

The Terriers are facing the Addicks at a good time, with the visitors currently on a run of four games without a win in League One, and four games without a league win away from The Valley.

Considering Huddersfield's form at the John Smith's Stadium and Charlton's struggles on the road, the hosts will have an excellent opportunity to put themselves back among the promotion contenders, when they might have fallen further off the pace had the game against Wycombe gone ahead.

Huddersfield Town's recent home form (Transfermarkt) Competition Opposition Result Bristol Street Motors Trophy Manchester United U21s 4-1 League One Exeter City 2-0 League One Bristol Rovers 3-1 Bristol Street Motors Trophy Barnsley 2-0 League One Barnsley 2-0

Another factor that makes it a good time for Huddersfield to host Charlton is the injury issues that have been hindering the Londoners, after at least nine of Nathan Jones' squad were ruled out of their latest defeat against Exeter City.

Charlton's previously scheduled game against Peterborough United this weekend has also now been postponed, so the injured players will have had an extra week to recover, but the likes of Kayne Ramsay, Lloyd Jones and Chuks Aneke will be big misses if they do not return to fitness in time for the trip to West Yorkshire.

Huddersfield Town have a good recent record against Charlton Athletic

The John Smith's Stadium has not been a happy hunting ground for Charlton since they last won there in the FA Cup more than a decade ago, and Huddersfield have also been successful at The Valley during both of their visits since early 2015.

In their last two trips to Huddersfield, the Addicks suffered a comprehensive 5-0 defeat in January 2016, before they were beaten 4-0 in February 2020, in what was the last meeting between the two sides.

The Terriers were also victorious in both of their last two trips to SE7, with a 2-1 victory in September 2015 and a 1-0 win in December 2019.

If you look at Huddersfield's recent home form, Charlton's away record of late, and the previous results between the two sides, it is difficult to argue that the Terriers do not have reason to be confident ahead of their game against the Addicks.