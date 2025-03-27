Huddersfield Town chairman Kevin Nagle has revealed the club’s stadium will soon be renamed.

The announcement came in an interview Nagle provided for the Terriers' in-house YouTube channel, where he also addressed a number of other issues.

Season ticket renewals were high on the agenda, as was the team’s recent change in manager, meaning the stadium reveal went somewhat under the radar.

It was spotted by some fans, however, who had suggestions for what the new name could be.

Nagle confirms Huddersfield Town stadium name change

Asked about investment into the club, Nagle said: “The investment will go, not only just to John Smith’s Stadium, which I think it might be a new name, to be determined and shared.

“And then at the same time, we’ll look at the training and the academy area to see what kind of investments we’re making.”

As the quote shows, he stopped short of confirming what the new name might be, but given it came as part of a question about investment, it seems likely that the hint means an agreement with a new sponsor is in the works.

Nagle revealed later in the video that he has invested £40m into the club since his takeover in 2023, so given he has further plans to upgrade the club’s facilities, it’d make sense for some of this additional funding to come from a renewed stadium sponsorship deal.

Fans make suggestions for new Huddersfield Town stadium name

The Terriers posted the interview to their official X account, attracting comments from fans on the various issues Nagle discussed, including the name change.

However, amid positive comments about the transparent communication, hefty investment and children’s ticket prices, there was plenty of disquiet about under-fire sporting director Mark Cartwright, an issue not addressed in the interview.

League One standings, correct as of 27 March Pos Team MP GD Pts 1 Birmingham City 36 35 83 2 Wrexham 38 22 74 3 Wycombe Wanderers 37 28 71 4 Charlton Athletic 38 14 66 5 Stockport County 38 18 65 6 Huddersfield Town 37 18 61 7 Bolton Wanderers 37 4 60

One X user combined that with the name-change theme, wryly predicting: “Ground is gonna have a new name. I'm gonna go for the Mark Cartwright stadium.”

Another fan, @WillOnYT, replied: “Either that or H Town arena,” referring to the recently updated events space located underneath the Terriers Together Stand

That was certainly the thoughts of another supporter, who suggested: “No ‘The KN Emporium Of US Tat!’”

While Nagle kept his cards close to his chest in terms of what the name might be, those suggestions are unlikely to find themselves on any shortlists in the boardroom.

New John Smith’s Stadium name may take some getting used to for fans

The stadium as it stands today was completed in 1998, but wasn’t named the John Smith’s Stadium until 2012.

Still, having been known as the John Smith’s Stadium for almost 13 years, it will take a period of readjustment to get used to seeing and hearing the new name.

But it won’t be the first name change fans have adapted to, having been known as the Galphram Stadium, the Alfred McAlpine Stadium and the Kirklees Stadium across its 30-plus years.

There is also a certain romance with the sponsors, John Smith’s, also hailing from Yorkshire, with the brewery located in Tadcaster.

With what is sure to be a new headline sponsor, there are no guarantees of such local links.

Fans, for now, have been left in eager anticipation to learn the new stadium name Nagle is cooking up behind the scenes.