Huddersfield Town captain Jonathan Hogg issues verdict on new signing

Huddersfield Town captain Jonathan Hogg has admitted he’s looking for to new signing Michal Helik being another leader within the squad after his arrival from Barnsley.

After the departures of Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo, Huddersfield lost two key players, but more significantly, two key leaders within their dressing room.

However, with Michal Helik arriving from Barnsley on transfer deadline day, captain Hogg believes the club have added another leader into the squad.

The other two deadline day signings Luke Mbete and Tyreece Simpson are both young and inexperienced meaning the balance of Helik’s experience within the squad is hugely important.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Hogg admitted their dressing room lost key leaders over the summer, making the signing of Helik all the more important: “We lost some of our leaders from last season but the dressing room stepped up again.

“It’s important to have five or six lads who really push the standards. I don’t know (Helik), I’ve only played against him, but I hope that’s what he’s about.

“He’s an international and he’s got to have those qualities to play on that stage.”

Hogg went onto admit that a strong dressing room is key for the Terriers this season, much like it was last season and recognises the need for everyone to be striving forward together.

He said: “As soon as somebody drops their standards, somebody needs to tell you.

“It’s for the team. It’s nothing personal and we all know that. It could be one of the younger lads digging me out.” A challenging start to the season following the departures both of the likes of O’Brien and Toffolo, and boss Carlos Corberan, means Huddersfield currently sit 23rd in the Championship table. The Verdict It will be refreshing to hear for Huddersfield fans that the club is once again pushing to compete after the signings on transfer deadline day. The addition of Helik can only be viewed as a statement addition with his experience and performances in a poor side last season. Add in the leadership factor and the Terriers have done really well to bring him in. His leadership as Hogg points out will be vital, especially within the young squad Huddersfield have.