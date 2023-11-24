Highlights Levi Colwill has impressed as a key player for Chelsea this season, thanks in part to the opportunity he received from Huddersfield Town.

Colwill's successful performances have earned him first-team opportunities with England, showcasing his talent and potential.

Huddersfield's decision to loan Colwill allowed him to develop in a senior environment, leading to his growth and success as a player.

Levi Colwill has impressed for Chelsea this season and Huddersfield Town are able to watch on with pride.

The 20-year-old has come alive in the Premier League this season under Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea and has become an integral part of the Blues' defence. Colwill will have a lot to thank Huddersfield for, who will be watching him closely with pride.

Not only has the defender shone for Chelsea this season, but he has also been handed first-team opportunities with England. Colwill made his senior England debut in a friendly against Australia in October, and played the full 90 minutes at left-back.

He is really thriving this season, despite picking up a recent injury, but would he be getting all these first-team opportunities so early in his career if it wasn't for Huddersfield Town?

How did Colwill get on at Huddersfield?

The Terriers decided to offer Colwill a loan deal for the duration of the 2021/22 campaign in order to give the defender his first taste of regular first-team football as an 18-year-old.

He took the pressure of senior football all in his stride as he started 26 of Huddersfield's Championship matches that season and helped his side finish third in the table. The Terriers, under Carlos Corberan, reached the play-off final at Wembley before falling short to Nottingham Forest.

Colwill started the play-off final and was incredibly unfortunate to score an own-goal which would ultimately keep Huddersfield in the second tier. Despite being such a heartbreaking moment for the defender, it is something that would have strengthened his character at such a young age.

The left-footed centre-half scored two goals during his Huddersfield stint, one away to Sheffield United and one away to Birmingham City, with both contributing towards victories.

The Terriers and Carlos Corberan have played a massive part in the development of Levi Colwill as he was thrown into the deep end in the Championship and allowed to thrive in a senior environment. The club will be incredibly proud of how far their former player has come in such a short amount of time.

How has Colwill got on this season at Chelsea?

The 20-year-old has become a fan-favourite at Chelsea this season due to him being a successful academy graduate. He has even gained comparisons with Chelsea legend John Terry after being handed the famous number 26 shirt.

Colwill has started 11 of Chelsea's 12 Premier League games this season, lasting the full 90 minutes in most of them. He has been a key asset to the Chelsea defence due to his versatility, as he as played left-back in five of those 11 games. He has also appeared in all three of the Blues' EFL Cup ties so far, starting two of them.

There is no denying Chelsea had a horrific start to the Premier League campaign, but it appears Mauricio Pochettino is starting to get results and is favouring Colwill in defence every single time he is available.

Huddersfield Town can hold their heads up high knowing they were the club to put him on the map and allow him to shine.